After a 48-run defeat to Pakistan A in their previous encounter, India A will need a more disciplined bowling attack against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their final Group B match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Tuesday and seal a semifinal berth in Doha.

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India's bowlers failed to contain Pakistan A's batters effectively in a Group B match on Sunday, allowing them to post a massive 313. In fact, Pakistan mustered 83 runs in the final 11 overs despite losing five wickets, which made a decisive difference as India lost the match.

Although UAE and Pakistan A do not possess the same quality bowling attack, but taking Basil Hameed-led side would be childish for the Men in Blue. UAE had given a hard time to Pakistan in their previous encounter, and are expected to come hard against India A. India will be wary of that and will look to leave nothing to chance.

India need Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to fire Opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to fire in the tournament so far and India A would welcome more runs from the teen sensation at the top of the batting order. The 15-year-old has scored 26 and 11 against Nepal and Pakistan respectively, leaving his opening partner Abhishek Sharma to do most of the heavy lifting.

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It is imperative for India to make a stronger start, particularly if they are batting second, when the pitch generally offers greater assistance to bowlers in the form of grip. In terms of batting, India A's only bright spot has been captain Tilak Varma with two hundreds already.

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IND A vs UAE match details

Tournament Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Stage Group B round-robin fixture Venue University of Doha for Science and Technology Time 11:30 AM IST | 6 AM (GMT) | 9 AM (Local) Date November 24

IND A vs UAE head-to-head India A have faced UAE only once, 20 years back in 2006 in the EurAsia Cricket Series. India A won that game by 126 runs in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, India rode on half-centuries from Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma to score 126 all out in 46.5 overs. In reply, UAE were bundled out for paltry 70 runs, with RP Singh and Vikram Pratap Singh taking five wickets each.

Where to watch India A vs UAE on TV? Sony Sports 1 (English), Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels will live telecast the India A vs UAE clash in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 from 3:30 PM IST in India. Live streaming of India A vs UAE clash will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

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India A vs UAE probable XIs India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav

Also Read | Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Which TV channels will telecast matches in India

UAE: Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Muhammad Shahdad, M Aftab Alam (wk), Basil Hameed (c), Ethan DSouza, Uddish Suri, Noorullah Ayobi, Muhammad Mohsin, Ibrar Ahmad.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in