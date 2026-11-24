After a 48-run defeat to Pakistan A in their previous encounter, India A will need a more disciplined bowling attack against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their final Group B match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Tuesday and seal a semifinal berth in Doha.
India's bowlers failed to contain Pakistan A's batters effectively in a Group B match on Sunday, allowing them to post a massive 313. In fact, Pakistan mustered 83 runs in the final 11 overs despite losing five wickets, which made a decisive difference as India lost the match.
Although UAE and Pakistan A do not possess the same quality bowling attack, but taking Basil Hameed-led side would be childish for the Men in Blue. UAE had given a hard time to Pakistan in their previous encounter, and are expected to come hard against India A. India will be wary of that and will look to leave nothing to chance.
Opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to fire in the tournament so far and India A would welcome more runs from the teen sensation at the top of the batting order. The 15-year-old has scored 26 and 11 against Nepal and Pakistan respectively, leaving his opening partner Abhishek Sharma to do most of the heavy lifting.
It is imperative for India to make a stronger start, particularly if they are batting second, when the pitch generally offers greater assistance to bowlers in the form of grip. In terms of batting, India A's only bright spot has been captain Tilak Varma with two hundreds already.
|Tournament
|Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
|Stage
|Group B round-robin fixture
|Venue
|University of Doha for Science and Technology
|Time
|11:30 AM IST | 6 AM (GMT) | 9 AM (Local)
|Date
|November 24
India A have faced UAE only once, 20 years back in 2006 in the EurAsia Cricket Series. India A won that game by 126 runs in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, India rode on half-centuries from Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma to score 126 all out in 46.5 overs. In reply, UAE were bundled out for paltry 70 runs, with RP Singh and Vikram Pratap Singh taking five wickets each.
Sony Sports 1 (English), Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels will live telecast the India A vs UAE clash in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 from 3:30 PM IST in India. Live streaming of India A vs UAE clash will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav
UAE: Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Muhammad Shahdad, M Aftab Alam (wk), Basil Hameed (c), Ethan DSouza, Uddish Suri, Noorullah Ayobi, Muhammad Mohsin, Ibrar Ahmad.