IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 2nd youth Test Live Streaming: When & where to watch, India U-19 vs England U-19 probable XIs, more

The India U-19 will be looking to end their memorable UK tour on a high when the Ayush Mhatre-led take on England U-19 in the final and second youth Test, starting on Sunday (July 20) at the County Ground in Chelmsford. Having won the youth ODI series 3-2, the India U-19 and England U-19 played out a draw in the first youth Test.

Spotlight will be once again on India U-19 opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who could manage just 14 and 56 across in the first game, which ended in a draw. Despite the draw, the Indians had a an wonderful outing as a team with skipper Mhatre smashing his first hundred of the tour.

The likes of Vihaan Malhotra (67 & 63), Abhigyan Kundu (90), Rahul Kumar (85) and RS Ambrish (70 & 53) all got runs. As far as the wicket-takers are concerned, Henil Patel, Suryavanshi and Ambrish, all got wickets. Notably, Suryavanshi also became the youngest to score a fifty and take a wicket in an international game.

India U-19 vs England U-19 2nd Test details Date: July 20-24

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

India U-19 vs England U-19 2nd Test probable XIs India U-19: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Abhigyan Kundu, Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, Anmoljeet Singh, Deepesh Devendran

England U-19: Archie Vaughan, Jaydn Denly, Ben Mayes, Hamza Sheikh, Rocky Flintoff, Thomas Rew, Ekansh Singh, Ralphie Albert, Jack Home, Alex Green, James Minto

When and where to watch India U-19 vs England U-19 2nd youth Test? Unfortunately, the India U-19 vs England U-19 2nd youth Test will not be televised in India.

Where to get live streaming of India U-19 vs England U-19 2nd youth Test? Live streaming of India U-19 vs England U-19 2nd youth Test will be available on England & Wales Cricket Board YouTube channel.

India U-19 vs England U-19 squads England: Archie Vaughan, Jaydn Denly, Hamza Shaikh(c), Rocky Flintoff, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w), Ekansh Singh, Ralphie Albert, Jack Home, James Minto, Alex Green, Aaryan Sawant, AM French, Jay Singh, Sebastian Morgan, Tazeem Ali