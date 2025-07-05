IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 4th Youth ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India U-19 vs England U-19 on TV & online

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in focus as India U-19 aim to seal the series against England U-19 when they face off in the fourth youth ODI on Saturday at New Road, Worcester. Having won the first and third games in the five-match series, India U-19 lead 2-1 and a win on Saturday will be enough for the Blue Colts to take the series.

For India, Suryavanshi has led at the top with the bat. He started with a 19-ball 48 in the first game, followed by 34-ball 45 in the second. The southpaw let loose in the third with a 31-ball 86 to help his team. Vihaan Malhotra has also stepped up when needed for India with 113 runs in three games so far.

Among the bowlers, India have three names in the top five with Kanishk Chouhan leading the pack at the top with seven wickets. RS Ambrish is second with six wickets, with Renil Patel taking the fourth spot with four scalps in three games so far.

IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 4th Youth ODI probable XIs England U-19: Isaac Mohammed, Ben Dawkins, Ben Mayes, Rocky Flintoff, Thomas Rew (c & wk), Joseph Moores, Ralphie Albert, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Alexander Wade, Alex Green

India U-19: Abhigyan Kundu (c & wk), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Naman Pushpak

When and where India U-19 vs England U-19 4th youth ODI taking place? The fourth youth ODI between India U-19 and England U-19 will be played at the New Road in Worcester on July 5. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U-19 vs England U-19 4th youth ODI live? Unfortunately, in India, no TV channels will live telecast the India U-19 vs England U-19 4th youth ODI.