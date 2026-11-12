IND U19 vs AFG U19 live streaming: Which Indian channels will telecast U-19 Asia Cup semifinal? Playing XIs, toss report

India were sent to bowl first in the second 2026 U-19 Asia Cup semifinal against Afghanistan on Thursday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Oman. The Boys in Blue are coming after finishing second in Group A, while Afghanistan have been unbeaten so far.

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Bangladesh are taking on Pakistan in the first semifinal. If all goes well, the tournament might see another India vs Pakistan clash, in the final on Saturday. India have had a mixed bag so far. They started with a 10-wicket thrashing of Nepal in their campaign opener, before losing to Pakistan.

Also Read | Aaryavir Sehwag named Delhi U19 captain for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

The Boys in Blue bounced back with 70-run victory, which was headlined by former India cricketer Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir's majestic 160 runs and Ishan Sood's four wickets. In fact, Aaryavir had also scored a fifty during India's win over Nepal.

On the other hand, Afghanistan looked unstoppable in the group stages so far, beating Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. But against India it will be a different ball altogether for Afghanistan.

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India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 toss report Afghanistan captain Sohail Khan has won the toss and opted to bat first against India, who have named an unchanged XI. before this game, India and Afghanistan have faced each other 13 times at the U-19 level, with the Boys in blue winning 11 and lost twice. The two teams last met at the 2026 U-19 World Cup semifinal, with Indi winning by seven wickets.

What did the captains say at toss? Asked why he chose to bat, Afghanistan skipper said it is because of the wicket. “Because the wicket looks good for batting. 270 runs is very good for us. Bilal Salimankhil is playing and Abdullah Hamdard is not playing today,” he said. Indian skipper Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani also wanted to bat first if he had won the toss.

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“Yeah, we were looking to bat first as well. The wicket is good….definitely 200-220. The morale is good and everyone is looking forward to this game,” said Raichandani.

Where to watch IND U-19 vs AFG U-19 on TV? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the 2026 U-19 Asia Cup 2026 in India. The India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1 (English), Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam) channels in India. Live streaming of India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Asia Cup will be available on SonyLIV.

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India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 playing XIs Afghanistan U19: Abidullah Nadarjan, Faridullah Ihsas, Subhan Zakhail, Noman Salarzai(w), Shah Faisal Rahimi, Tahir Sarwary, Amir Hamza, Sohail Khan(c), Mohammad Ali, Bilal Salimankhil, Noor Ali Niazi

India U19: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Arjun Rajput, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in