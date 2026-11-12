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IND U19 vs AFG U19 live streaming: Which Indian channels will telecast U-19 Asia Cup semifinal? Playing XIs, toss report

India have been asked to bowl first in the second semifinal of the 2026 U19 Asia Cup second semifinal in Oman. Bangladesh are taking on Pakistan in the first semifinal. India's only loss in the tournament have been against Pakistan. Afghanistan are unbeaten in the tournament so far.  

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Nov 2026, 11:39 AM IST
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India have been asked to bowl first in the second semifinal of the 2026 U19 Asia Cup.
India have been asked to bowl first in the second semifinal of the 2026 U19 Asia Cup. (ACC)
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India were sent to bowl first in the second 2026 U-19 Asia Cup semifinal against Afghanistan on Thursday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Oman. The Boys in Blue are coming after finishing second in Group A, while Afghanistan have been unbeaten so far.

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Bangladesh are taking on Pakistan in the first semifinal. If all goes well, the tournament might see another India vs Pakistan clash, in the final on Saturday. India have had a mixed bag so far. They started with a 10-wicket thrashing of Nepal in their campaign opener, before losing to Pakistan.

Also Read | Aaryavir Sehwag named Delhi U19 captain for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

The Boys in Blue bounced back with 70-run victory, which was headlined by former India cricketer Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir's majestic 160 runs and Ishan Sood's four wickets. In fact, Aaryavir had also scored a fifty during India's win over Nepal.

On the other hand, Afghanistan looked unstoppable in the group stages so far, beating Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. But against India it will be a different ball altogether for Afghanistan.

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India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 toss report

Afghanistan captain Sohail Khan has won the toss and opted to bat first against India, who have named an unchanged XI. before this game, India and Afghanistan have faced each other 13 times at the U-19 level, with the Boys in blue winning 11 and lost twice. The two teams last met at the 2026 U-19 World Cup semifinal, with Indi winning by seven wickets.

What did the captains say at toss?

Asked why he chose to bat, Afghanistan skipper said it is because of the wicket. “Because the wicket looks good for batting. 270 runs is very good for us. Bilal Salimankhil is playing and Abdullah Hamdard is not playing today,” he said. Indian skipper Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani also wanted to bat first if he had won the toss.

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“Yeah, we were looking to bat first as well. The wicket is good….definitely 200-220. The morale is good and everyone is looking forward to this game,” said Raichandani.

Where to watch IND U-19 vs AFG U-19 on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the 2026 U-19 Asia Cup 2026 in India. The India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1 (English), Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam) channels in India. Live streaming of India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Asia Cup will be available on SonyLIV.

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Also Read | Meet Arjun Rajput, who slammed U-19 Asia Cup century against Pakistan in Oman

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 playing XIs

Afghanistan U19: Abidullah Nadarjan, Faridullah Ihsas, Subhan Zakhail, Noman Salarzai(w), Shah Faisal Rahimi, Tahir Sarwary, Amir Hamza, Sohail Khan(c), Mohammad Ali, Bilal Salimankhil, Noor Ali Niazi

India U19: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Arjun Rajput, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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