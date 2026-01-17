IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Spotlight on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Henil Patel as India eye second win

IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Having started their ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 campaign on a winning note, the Indian U19 side will aim to make it two wins in a row against Bangladesh U19 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday.
While India U19 are well equipped with the ground conditions, having played against USA U19, this will be Bangladesh's first match of the tournament. Once again Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in the spotlight, along with Henil Patel, who took a five-wicket haul against USA.
In the youth ODIs, India U-19 and Bangladesh U-19 have faced 28 times with the Boys in Blue winning on 21 occasions. Bangladesh U-19 have been able to win six games while one encounter ended in no result.
India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel
Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim Tamim (C), Zawad Abrar, Rizan Hossan, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Farid Hasan Faysal (WK), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Al Fahad
Henil Patel was India's chief destroyer against USA. The tall lanky pacer, took three wickets in his first spell before scalping two in his second, thus wiping the USA batting lineup. He gave away just 16 runs in his 7 overs.
Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim Tamim (C), Zawad Abrar, Rizan Hossan, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Farid Hasan Faysal (WK), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Al Fahad
India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel
In the youth ODIs, India U-19 and Bangladesh U-19 have faced 28 times with the Boys in Blue winning on 21 occasions. Bangladesh U-19 have been able to win six games while one encounter ended in no result.
For Bangladesh, Azizul Hakim Tamim and Zawad Abrar will lead their batting at the top of the order. All-rounder Rizan Hossan adds balance to the side. Among bowlers, India will have to be wary about Iqbal Hossain, Al Fahad and left-arm spinner Samiun Basir.
In the first game which was reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain, India won by six wickets. Batting first, USA were bundled out for 107 runs, thanks to Henil Patel's 5/16 in 7 overs. India's target was reduced to 96 after the rain delay which the Boys in Blue reached easily. Vaibhav Suryavanshi wa dismissed for just 2 runs.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Bangladesh clash in U-19 World Cup.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.