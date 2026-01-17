IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Spotlight on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Henil Patel as India eye second win

IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Having started their ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 campaign on a winning note, the Indian U19 side will aim to make it two wins in a row against Bangladesh U19 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday.

While India U19 are well equipped with the ground conditions, having played against USA U19, this will be Bangladesh's first match of the tournament. Once again Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in the spotlight, along with Henil Patel, who took a five-wicket haul against USA.

IND U19 vs BAN U19 head-to-head

In the youth ODIs, India U-19 and Bangladesh U-19 have faced 28 times with the Boys in Blue winning on 21 occasions. Bangladesh U-19 have been able to win six games while one encounter ended in no result.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 probable playing XIs

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel

Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim Tamim (C), Zawad Abrar, Rizan Hossan, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Farid Hasan Faysal (WK), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Al Fahad