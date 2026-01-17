Subscribe

IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Spotlight on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Henil Patel as India eye second win

IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Having won the first game, India U19 will take on Bangladesh U19 with an aim to make it two wins in as many games in the ongoing ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026. The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match starts at 1 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Jan 2026, 10:24:01 AM IST
IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: India eye win against Bangladesh.
IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Having started their ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 campaign on a winning note, the Indian U19 side will aim to make it two wins in a row against Bangladesh U19 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday.

While India U19 are well equipped with the ground conditions, having played against USA U19, this will be Bangladesh's first match of the tournament. Once again Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in the spotlight, along with Henil Patel, who took a five-wicket haul against USA.

IND U19 vs BAN U19 head-to-head

In the youth ODIs, India U-19 and Bangladesh U-19 have faced 28 times with the Boys in Blue winning on 21 occasions. Bangladesh U-19 have been able to win six games while one encounter ended in no result.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 probable playing XIs

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel

Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim Tamim (C), Zawad Abrar, Rizan Hossan, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Farid Hasan Faysal (WK), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Al Fahad

Follow updates here:
17 Jan 2026, 10:23:58 AM IST

IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score: Henil Patel - the destroyer

Henil Patel was India's chief destroyer against USA. The tall lanky pacer, took three wickets in his first spell before scalping two in his second, thus wiping the USA batting lineup. He gave away just 16 runs in his 7 overs.

17 Jan 2026, 10:22:18 AM IST

IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score: Bangladesh probable XI

17 Jan 2026, 10:21:48 AM IST

IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score: Probable Indian XI

17 Jan 2026, 10:21:31 AM IST

IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score: IND U19 vs BAN U19 head-to-head

17 Jan 2026, 10:16:12 AM IST

IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score: How does Bangladesh look like?

For Bangladesh, Azizul Hakim Tamim and Zawad Abrar will lead their batting at the top of the order. All-rounder Rizan Hossan adds balance to the side. Among bowlers, India will have to be wary about Iqbal Hossain, Al Fahad and left-arm spinner Samiun Basir.

17 Jan 2026, 10:14:39 AM IST

IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score: What happened in IND vs USA?

In the first game which was reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain, India won by six wickets. Batting first, USA were bundled out for 107 runs, thanks to Henil Patel's 5/16 in 7 overs. India's target was reduced to 96 after the rain delay which the Boys in Blue reached easily. Vaibhav Suryavanshi wa dismissed for just 2 runs.

17 Jan 2026, 10:14:39 AM IST

IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Bangladesh clash in U-19 World Cup.

