IND U19 vs NZ U19 LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Toss delayed due to wet outfield; Suryavanshi & Co eye table-top finish

Having already sealed their Super 6 spot, the Indian team would aim for group top finish when they take on New Zealand in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday. With wins over USA and Bangladesh, India are already on top of Group B with four points, followed by Bangladesh (three) and New Zealand (two).
Aaron George, who had been warming the benches so far, is likely to get a game against the Kiwis. On the other hand, rain played spoilsport in both of New Zealand's games so far. The Kiwis got a point each from both of their games against USA and Bangladesh that were abandoned due to rain.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 in India. The India U19 vs New Zealand U19 clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of IND U19 vs NZ U19 will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran
New Zealand: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones (C), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke
The umpires are explaining the situation to both captains. The supersopper are also making the rounds. The next round of inspections will be at 9:45 AM local (1:15 PM IST)
12 teams from four groups will qualify for the Super 6 stage where teams will be divided into two groups. Teams will carry forward points from the group stage into Super 6. That's why the rankings at the end of group stage has become important. The top two teams from two groups in the Super 6 stage qualify for the semifinals. Japan, USA, Scotland and Tanzania are the four teams to have been eliminated.
Live visuals show that there are still wet patches in the ground with a mountain of sawdust in company. The umpires are out on the ground, inspecting the playing conditions. Meanwhile, the players are out in the middle, doing their respective warmups.
Expectedly, the toss has been delayed because of the damp out-field. In fact, the groundstaff are working on a particular pitch which looks very damp and plenty of sawdust is being applied. Both teams are warming up. No rain in sight at the moment.
On the other hand, New Zealand had both their games abandoned against USA and Bangladesh. Although qualified, New Zealand need a win to finish in top two in the group stage.
India have been dominant in both the games so far despite the fact that both were affected by rain. In the first game against USA, India had their target revised 96. India chased down with ease. Against Bangladesh, India batted 49 overs for their 238. In reply, Bangladesh's chase was hampered by rain as they were eventually bowled out below 150.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand clash in the U19 World Cup 2026.
