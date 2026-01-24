IND U19 vs NZ U19 LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Toss delayed due to wet outfield; Suryavanshi & Co eye table-top finish

Having already sealed their Super 6 spot, the Indian team would aim for group top finish when they take on New Zealand in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday. With wins over USA and Bangladesh, India are already on top of Group B with four points, followed by Bangladesh (three) and New Zealand (two).

Aaron George, who had been warming the benches so far, is likely to get a game against the Kiwis. On the other hand, rain played spoilsport in both of New Zealand's games so far. The Kiwis got a point each from both of their games against USA and Bangladesh that were abandoned due to rain.

Where to watch IND vs NZ in U19 World Cup?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 in India. The India U19 vs New Zealand U19 clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of IND U19 vs NZ U19 will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND U19 vs NZ U19 predicted playing XIs

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

New Zealand: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones (C), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke