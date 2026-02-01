IND U19 vs PAK U19: Ayush Mhatre's India knock Pakistan out of U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal race; complete line-up

India became the fourth and final team to qualify for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 after Pakistan failed to chase down the target in within 33.3 overs in the final Super 6 clash in Bulawayo on Sunday. Sent into bat first, India rode on Vedant Trivedi's half-century to post 252 in 49.5 overs. For Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals, the Boys in Green needed to win the game within 34 overs.

At 33.3 overs, Pakistan reached 167/4, thereby allowing India to go through and join the likes of Australia, England and Afghanistan. With four points, Pakistan needed to win with a bigger margin to topple India on net run rate (NRR). At present, second-placed India have an NRR of 3.337 while Pakistan have +1.484.