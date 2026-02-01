IND U19 vs PAK U19: Ayush Mhatre's India knock Pakistan out of U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal race; complete line-up

IND U19 vs PAK U19: Ayush Mhatre's India knock Pakistan out of U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal race; complete line-up

Koushik Paul
Updated1 Feb 2026, 08:19 PM IST
India have qualified for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal.
India have qualified for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal.

India became the fourth and final team to qualify for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 after Pakistan failed to chase down the target in within 33.3 overs in the final Super 6 clash in Bulawayo on Sunday. Sent into bat first, India rode on Vedant Trivedi's half-century to post 252 in 49.5 overs. For Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals, the Boys in Green needed to win the game within 34 overs.

At 33.3 overs, Pakistan reached 167/4, thereby allowing India to go through and join the likes of Australia, England and Afghanistan. With four points, Pakistan needed to win with a bigger margin to topple India on net run rate (NRR). At present, second-placed India have an NRR of 3.337 while Pakistan have +1.484.

Had Pakistan chased the target within the time frame, they would have gone to the second place because of a batter NRR and made it to the last four.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND U19 vs PAK U19: Ayush Mhatre's India knock Pakistan out of U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal race; complete line-up
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.