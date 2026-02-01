IND U19 vs PAK U19: How can India and Pakistan qualify for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal? All scenarios explained

Unbeaten in the tournament so far, the Indian U19 team is just a win away from securing a semifinal spot in the ICC U19 World Cup as they take on Pakistan U19 in a crucial Super 6 clash on Sunday in Bulawayo. With England, Australia and Afghanistan already booked their spots in the last four, one among India and Pakistan will complete the line-up for the semifinals, scheduled for February 3 and 4.

Like Australia and England, India have been one of the dominant sides in the tournament with wins over USA, Bangladesh and New Zealand in group stage. Notably, all of India's group games were marred by rain, with the Boys in Blue winning all three via DLS menthod. It was against Zimbabwe, India boosted their net run rate (NRR), courtesy a 204-run win.

On the other hand, Pakistan started with a loss to England before bouncing back with wins over Zimbabwe, Scotland and New Zealand. A win is enough for India to qualify for the semifinals, but for Pakistan, the NRR equation will certainly come into play.

What India U19 team need to qualify? With six points and a NRR of 3.337, India sit second in the Group 2 behind already qualified England. A win will do for the Boys in Blue. India will qualify for the semifinal even if they lose, provided the margin is small.

WIN - Finish as Group toppers

LOSE: Qualify if NRR is better that that of Pakistan What Pakistan U19 team need to qualify? Pakistan, with a NRR of 1.484, sit third behind India with four points. For the Boys in Green to qualify, Pakistan need to win big considering the NRR. A win but with a small margin won't help them.

Score 300 - Win by 85 runs or more

Target 301 - Chase within 35 overs India U19 vs Pakistan U19 playing XIs Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both India and Pakistan made one change each. While India brought back Deepesh Devendran in place of Udhav Mohan, Ali Hassan came into the playing XI for Pakistan.

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (w), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

Pakistan U19: Hamza Zahoor (w), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza