IND U19 vs PAK U19, World Cup LIVE Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi & Co eye semifinal spot against Pakistan in Bulawayo

IND U19 vs PAK U19 LIVE: Unbeaten in the tournament so far, India would like to continue their winning run against Pakistan in a crucial Super 6 clash of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 at the Queens Sports Park in Bulawayo today. With England, Australia and Afghanistan already cementing their semifinal spots, India need a win against Pakistan to book the final spot in the last four stage.

Once again, India will heavily bank on Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the top. In the middle order, India have the likes Abhigyan Kundu and Vihaan Malhotra to give stability. Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan and RS Ambrish hold key in bowling for India.

On the other hand, Sameer Minhas and Usman have been key pillars of Pakistan batting. However, the Indian batters need to be wary about Abdul Subhan. The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 clash starts at 1 PM IST.

Where to watch IND U19 vs PAK U19 live in India?

The India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 will be televised on Star Sports channels from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of IND U19 vs PAK U19 will be available on JioStar app and website. For viewers outside India, here are the broadcast details.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 probable XIs

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh, Khilan A. Patel, R.S. Ambrish, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran.

Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam.