IND U19 vs PAK U19, World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan win toss, send Vaibhav Suryavanshi & Co to bat first in Bulawayo

IND U19 vs PAK U19 LIVE: India were asked to bat first after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl in their crucial Super 6 clash of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 at the Queens Sports Park in Bulawayo today. With England, Australia and Afghanistan already cementing their semifinal spots, India need a win against Pakistan to book the final spot in the last four stage. India have made one change with Udhav Mohan making way for Deepesh Devendran. For Pakistan, Ali Hassan comes in.

Where to watch IND U19 vs PAK U19 live in India?

The India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 will be televised on Star Sports channels from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of IND U19 vs PAK U19 will be available on JioStar app and website. For viewers outside India, here are the broadcast details.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 playing XIs

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

Pakistan U19: Hamza Zahoor(w), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza