IND U19 vs PAK U19, World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan win toss, send Vaibhav Suryavanshi & Co to bat first in Bulawayo

IND U19 vs PAK U19 LIVE: India were asked to bat first after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl in their crucial Super 6 clash of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 at the Queens Sports Park in Bulawayo today. With England, Australia and Afghanistan already cementing their semifinal spots, India need a win against Pakistan to book the final spot in the last four stage. India have made one change with Udhav Mohan making way for Deepesh Devendran. For Pakistan, Ali Hassan comes in.
The India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 will be televised on Star Sports channels from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of IND U19 vs PAK U19 will be available on JioStar app and website. For viewers outside India, here are the broadcast details.
India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran
Pakistan U19: Hamza Zahoor(w), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza
Ayush Mhatre: We were looking to bat first. Boys are doing really well. We are confident enough. The boys are playing really well. It's a sunny day. Last two matches, good weather and it's really helped us.
Farhan Yousaf: Bowl first. Slightly moisture on the pitch. The bowling unit wants to make use of it. Not too much difference between Harare and Bulawayo. We have done really well in the last 3-4 games. Focus is on playing a good game and good intent, not too much plan for the NRR. One change.
Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf has won the toss and opted to field first. The Boys in Green have made just one change.
One of the major concerns for India has been the form of captain Ayush Mhatre. The Indian skipper has not got any big score in this tournament. The only highlight of Mhatre's run today is 53 off 27 balls against New Zealand at a strike rate of 196.30.
India enjoy a 16-12 head-to-head record against Pakistan in U19 cricket. One game ended in a tie. The last time India faced Pakistan in youth ODIs, was during the U19 Asia Cup final in Dubai last month where, the Boys in Blue were humiliated by 191 runs.
Interestingly, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is yet to score a hundred in the U19 World Cup so far. Although he was dismissed for just 2 against USA, thereafter the southpaw played some impactful innings in the next three games depending on the situation. Notably, the last time Suryavanshi faced Pakistan during the U19 Asia Cup final, the Indian opener managed just 26. Can he find his mojo back today?
Unlike India, Pakistan started with a loss to England. However, they bounced back with statement wins over Scotland and Zimbabwe in group stages. In the Super 6 encounter, Pakistan got better of New Zealand to be placed third in the table.
The best past about India's journey so far has been everybody stood up when it mattered the most. On a day when Vaibhav Suryavanshi faltered, the middle order comprsing of Mr Dependable Abhigyan Kundu stepped up. Similarly, the likes of Vihaan Malhotra, and others too contributed when it required. Similary in bowling, henil Patel started the tournament with a five-wicket haul, Thereafter, the likes of RS Ambrish, Udhav Mohan also showed what they can do. In the group stages, India defeated USA, bangladesh and New Zealand, with rain playing a part in all of them. In the Super 6 stage, India humiluated Zimbabwe with a 208-run win to better their NRR.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Super 6 clash in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026.