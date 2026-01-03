IND U19 vs SA U19, 1st ODI Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi departs for just 11; India in deep trouble in Benoni

IND U19 vs SA U19, 1st ODI Live Score: India have been asked to bat first after South African captain Muhammed Bulbulia won the toss in the first Youth ODI in Benoni on Saturday. The three-match ODI series is the final leg of preparation for both sides before U-19 World Cup, starting later this month. India are coming into this series after a runners-up finish in the U-19 Asia Cup, losing to Pakistan in the final.
However, India are be missing the services of regular captain Ayush Mhatre due to injury. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leading India in the series.
The India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 first ODI will be streamed live on Cricket South Africa's YouTube channel from 1 PM IST.
India: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Aaron George, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Mohamed Enaan,
South Africa: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (w/c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Ntando Soni, JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka
OUTTTT!!!! Big wicket for South Africa and JJ Basson. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, trying to drive an outswinger, gets an edge only to be caught by Lethabo Phahlamohlaka at slips. Suryavanshi departs for 11 off 12 balls. IND U19 34-2 (6.1)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets into the groove as the Indian opener smashes JJ Basson for a couple of boundaries in an over. It is not an usual start by India unlike other games. With the departure of Aaron George, both Suryavanshi and Vedant Trivedi are taking some time in the middle before opening their arms. IND U19 33/1 (6)
OUTTT!!!!Bayanda Majola comes into attack and straightaway gets the breakthrough. Aaron George drives the ball, but it hits the upper end of the bat only for Jorich Van Schalkwyk to take a diving catch. IND U19 9/1 (2)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George walk out to bat for India. JJ Basson opens the bowling for South Africa. Just five runs from the George's bat. IND U19 5/0 (1)
Here is the South African playing XI for the first youth ODI against India -
Here is the India U-19 playing XI for the first ODI against South Africa - Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Aaron George, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Mohamed Enaan.
South African captain Muhammed Bulbulia has won the toss and opted to field first in Benoni. Vaibhav Suryavanshi loses his first toss as captain. The left-hander has been Indian vice-captain for a long time now at the youth level.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leading the Indian side in the absence of Ayush Mhatre, who is injured. This will be the first time Suryavanshi will be leading a side at any level in his short cricketing career so far.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first Youth ODI between India and South Africa in Benoni.