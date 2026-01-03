IND U19 vs SA U19, 1st ODI Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi departs cheaply; India in deep trouble in Benoni

IND U19 vs SA U19, 1st ODI Live Score: India have been asked to bat first after South African captain Muhammed Bulbulia won the toss in the first Youth ODI in Benoni on Saturday. The three-match ODI series is the final leg of preparation for both sides before U-19 World Cup, starting later this month. India are coming into this series after a runners-up finish in the U-19 Asia Cup, losing to Pakistan in the final.

However, India are be missing the services of regular captain Ayush Mhatre due to injury. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leading India in the series.

Where to watch IND U19 vs SAU19 first ODI?

The India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 first ODI will be streamed live on Cricket South Africa's YouTube channel from 1 PM IST.

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 playing XIs

India: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Aaron George, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Mohamed Enaan,

South Africa: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (w/c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Ntando Soni, JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka