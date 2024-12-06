Vaibhav Suryavanshi powers India to U-19 Asia Cup final, Boys in Blue beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Sharjah

Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with a 36-ball 67 to power India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the semifinal on Friday and book a place in the U-19 Asia Cup final. The Indian colts will either face Bangladesh in the final, who defeated Pakistan by seven wickets. The final is to be played on December 8. With this win, India stayed on course for a ninth U-19 Asia Cup title.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka were in dire straits with their top three back in the hut in the fourth over. A 93-run stand for the fourth wicket between Sharujan Shanmuganathan and Lakvin Abeysinghe revived the Lankan innings.

But their joy was shortlived as India broke through once again with the wicket of Shanmuganathan. While wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end, Abeysinghe fought the lobe battle before he was cleaned up by Kiran Chormale after a gritty 69 off 110 balls.

For India, Chetan Sharma took three wickets while Chormale and Ayush Mhatre scalped two each as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 173 in 46.2 overs. In reply, India were off to a flier with Mhatre and Suryavanshi putting on 92 runs in just 5.1 overs.

Although Mhatre wad dismissed for 34, Suryavanshi continued his onslaught as he smashed the bowlers all round the park. During his stay at the crease, Suryavanshi five sixes and six fours to register his second consecutive fifty in the tournament.