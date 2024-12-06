Vaibhav Suryavanshi powers India to U-19 Asia Cup final, Boys in Blue beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Sharjah

Chasing 174 runs to win, India were off to a flier as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre shared 91 runs for the first wicket. India eventually won the game in just 21.4 overs. India will meet Bangladesh in the final, who defeated Pakistan in the other semifinal by seven wickets. 

Koushik Paul
Updated6 Dec 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Advertisement
India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot against Sri Lanka in their U-19 Asia Cup semifinal in Sharjah. (AP)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with a 36-ball 67 to power India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the semifinal on Friday and book a place in the U-19 Asia Cup final. The Indian colts will either face Bangladesh in the final, who defeated Pakistan by seven wickets. The final is to be played on December 8. With this win, India stayed on course for a ninth U-19 Asia Cup title.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka were in dire straits with their top three back in the hut in the fourth over. A 93-run stand for the fourth wicket between Sharujan Shanmuganathan and Lakvin Abeysinghe revived the Lankan innings.

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘My only focus at the moment is …’, Suryavanshi breaks silence on IPL contract

But their joy was shortlived as India broke through once again with the wicket of Shanmuganathan. While wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end, Abeysinghe fought the lobe battle before he was cleaned up by Kiran Chormale after a gritty 69 off 110 balls.

For India, Chetan Sharma took three wickets while Chormale and Ayush Mhatre scalped two each as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 173 in 46.2 overs. In reply, India were off to a flier with Mhatre and Suryavanshi putting on 92 runs in just 5.1 overs.

Also Read | Viral video: IPL crorepati Suryavanshi’s batting amid age controversy; watch

Although Mhatre wad dismissed for 34, Suryavanshi continued his onslaught as he smashed the bowlers all round the park. During his stay at the crease, Suryavanshi five sixes and six fours to register his second consecutive fifty in the tournament.

Advertisement

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVaibhav Suryavanshi powers India to U-19 Asia Cup final, Boys in Blue beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Sharjah
First Published:6 Dec 2024, 04:37 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts