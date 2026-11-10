IND U19 vs UAE U19: India asked to bat first in must-win Asia Cup 2026 game; live streaming details and more

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) won the toss and opted to field in their Under-19 Asia Cup Group A match against India in Oman's Al Amerat on Tuesday. With Pakistan having already qualified for the semifinals, this is a virtual quarterfinal for both teams, who have won one and lost one match so far.

Advertisement

India began their campaign with a thumping 10-wicket win over Nepal, but in the second match, the Boys in Blue suffered a three-wicket loss to arch-rivals Pakistan. India were all out for 208 after opting to bat against Pakistan.

In Pakistan's reply, Manal Chauhan finished with figures of 3/32 in 10 overs, but his efforts went in vain as Pakistan chased down the target of 209 in 48.1 overs.

The result left Lakshya Raichandani's India in second place with two points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.439. UAE, on the other hand, are in third place with two points and an NRR of +0.203. Nepal are the fourth side in Group A and has lost both its matches so far.

Advertisement

Also Read | Niqab Shafiq fires up India vs Pakistan with fiery send-off to Aaryavir Sehwag

At the time of writing this report (11.15 AM IST), India were 37/0 after nine overs, with Aaryavir Sehwag unbeaten on 22 and Raichandani not out on five.

What did the captains say at the toss? UAE U19 skipper Ayaan Misbah vowed to play fearless cricket against India, and said that his team had three changes, although he didn't specify what the changes were.

"Towards the back end of the tournament, we played on this ground quite a bit, and it's always better to bowl first. The ball does move quite a lot in the first ten overs, and we'll be looking to exploit that. We're planning to go fearless and with full confidence," he said.

Raichandani, the India skipper, announced one change, with Yashveer Goud making way for Aryan Savsani.

Advertisement

"Yeah, definitely we were looking to bowl, and they should be something early on, so we were looking. Yeah, definitely. There were a lot of positives from that game, and we are looking to get that today," he said.

India vs UAE playing XIs India: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood.

UAE: Muhammad Saad(w), Ayaan Misbah(c), Ahmed Khudadad, Yayin Rai, Mohamed Nafees, Hadayatullah Khan, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khan, Noorullah Ayobi, Zainullah Rehmani, Uddish Suri.

India vs UAE live streaming details The 2026 U19 Asia Cup match between India and UAE will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.