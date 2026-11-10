IND U19 vs UAE U19 | ‘Next generation is ready’: Fans hail Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir after maiden Asia Cup hundred

A young Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, stole the show for the India Under-19 side in their crucial Asia Cup 2026 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Al Amerat, Oman, with a fine century.

Aaryavir scored 160 runs from 168 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and seven sixes, before being dismissed by Naseem Khan in the 45th over.

The 19-year-old opened the batting along with skipper Lakshya Raichandani, and the duo forged a 62-run stand for the first wicket. The turning point came when Aaryavir stitched a 193-run stand with VK Vineeth, who scored 67 runs from 69 deliveries.

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Aaryavir sets the platform for India U19 Aaryavir couldn't score a double century, but he made sure that he would bounce back after a below-par outing against Pakistan, wherein he scored 22 runs from 40 deliveries. His knock of 160 eventually became the standout contribution of India’s innings.

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In the first match against Nepal, Aaryavir had slammed an unbeaten 70 off 52 deliveries, forging a century-plus partnership along with Lakshya to chase down a target of 129 with all 10 wickets to spare.

At the time of writing this report, India U19 were 294/4 after 48 overs with Anvay Dravid, the son of Rahul Dravid, unbeaten on 12 along with Yashbardhan Chauhan.

India came into this match on the back of a must-win situation. Following their 10-wicket win over Nepal, India suffered a three-wicket loss to Pakistan in their second Group A match. That meant India were in second place with two points from as many matches, whereas the UAE were in third with two points as well.

Pakistan, with four points, have already qualified for the semifinals, making the India vs UAE clash a virtual quarterfinal.

Cricket fans were overjoyed in the aftermath of Aaryavir’s blistering century against the UAE. Here are a few reactions:

Aaryavir had made his Under-19 debut for India only in September this year during a Youth ODI series against Australia. He scored 109 runs from three matches, including a knock of 47 in the second ODI.

During a promotional video ahead of the 2026 U19 Asia Cup, Aaryavir said that he was a fan of Virat Kohli, and that he doesn't only believe in the Sehwag way, but also in the Kohli way.