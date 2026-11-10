IND U19 vs UAE U19 | ‘Next generation is ready’: Fans hail Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir after maiden Asia Cup hundred

A young Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, stole the show for the India Under-19 side in their crucial Asia Cup 2026 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Al Amerat, Oman, with a fine century.

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Aaryavir scored 160 runs from 168 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and seven sixes, before being dismissed by Naseem Khan in the 45th over.

The 19-year-old opened the batting along with skipper Lakshya Raichandani, and the duo forged a 62-run stand for the first wicket. The turning point came when Aaryavir stitched a 193-run stand with VK Vineeth, who scored 67 runs from 69 deliveries.

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Aaryavir sets the platform for India U19 Aaryavir couldn't score a double century, but he made sure that he would bounce back after a below-par outing against Pakistan, wherein he scored 22 runs from 40 deliveries. His knock of 160 eventually became the standout contribution of India’s innings.

Also Read | Aaryavir Sehwag named Delhi U19 captain for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

In the first match against Nepal, Aaryavir had slammed an unbeaten 70 off 52 deliveries, forging a century-plus partnership along with Lakshya to chase down a target of 129 with all 10 wickets to spare.

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At the time of writing this report, India U19 were 294/4 after 48 overs with Anvay Dravid, the son of Rahul Dravid, unbeaten on 12 along with Yashbardhan Chauhan.

India came into this match on the back of a must-win situation. Following their 10-wicket win over Nepal, India suffered a three-wicket loss to Pakistan in their second Group A match. That meant India were in second place with two points from as many matches, whereas the UAE were in third with two points as well.

Pakistan, with four points, have already qualified for the semifinals, making the India vs UAE clash a virtual quarterfinal.

Cricket fans were overjoyed in the aftermath of Aaryavir’s blistering century against the UAE. Here are a few reactions:

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Aaryavir had made his Under-19 debut for India only in September this year during a Youth ODI series against Australia. He scored 109 runs from three matches, including a knock of 47 in the second ODI.

During a promotional video ahead of the 2026 U19 Asia Cup, Aaryavir said that he was a fan of Virat Kohli, and that he doesn't only believe in the Sehwag way, but also in the Kohli way.

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"So 100% I love taking that attack. I'm a huge Virat Kohli fan, and I would like to play my cricket in an aggressive manner. Not just the Sehwag way, but the Kohli way as well because I'm a huge fan. And yes, I would love to dominate every side that comes against us and try to do as much as I can for the country and win games for India," he said.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.