IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or Sanju Samson? Captain Shreyas Iyer says ‘it is going to be a tight call’

India captain Shreyas Iyer remained tightlipped on the selection between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson in the first T20I against Afghanistan, describing the situation as a “tight call”. Both Sooryavanshi and Samson are a part of the Indian squad that will play three T20Is against Afghanistan, and then fly to Japan for the Asian Games 2026.

Samson, who single-handedly led India's run in their triumphant T20 World Cup 2026, was dropped in England midway to accommodate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Subsequently, the Kerala wicketkeeper batter was dropped from the Zimbabwe series as Sooryavanshi was given a longer rope.

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Although the 15-year-old faltered in his first three games in England, the left-handed opener impressed everyone with his Player of the Series performance in Zimbabwe. While Abhishek Sharma is certain to open the innings, it's been a good headache for the Indian think-tank to make a choice between Sooryavanshi and Samson.

"All three (Sooryavanshi, Samson and Abhishek) of them, having them in the team is a luxury first of all, and they are flawless in their own departments. Well, it is going to be a tight call because they have been performing consistently," Shreyas told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.

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“And see, whoever gets the opportunity, it's definitely for the team's benefit. And the player sitting outside, it's important that I have an interaction with him, along with the coach, and give them that confidence,” added Shreyas.

Jasprit Bumrah needs game time Also returning to the side is pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm pacer was ruled out midway into the England ODIs and missed the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a left-knee injury.. Although Bumrah has been named in the squad for Afghanistan T20Is, his participation is subject to fitness.

Shreyas said Bumrah's experience will be valuable, but playing matches is important for any player returning from injury, especially ahead of major tournaments. “As a player who comes out of an injury, it's important that he gets game time. And you need that sort of confidence when you're coming into the game,” the Indian captain said.

"He has played so much of cricket over the years; he's immensely experienced, but at the end of the day, if you would ask me as an individual who is coming out of an injury, I would want more game time and more confidence leading up to a certain tournament," added Shreyas.

Jasprit Bumrah determined to contribute The India skipper added that he had interacted with Bumrah on Friday and said the pacer was determined to contribute to the team's success. "Definitely, I interacted with him yesterday, and he's in that mindset where he wants to come and perform for the team and see to it that we win championships," Shreyas said.

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