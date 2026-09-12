IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or Sanju Samson? Captain Shreyas Iyer says ‘it is going to be a tight call’

India captain Shreyas Iyer remained tightlipped on the selection between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson in the first T20I against Afghanistan, describing the situation as a “tight call”. Both Sooryavanshi and Samson are a part of the Indian squad that will play three T20Is against Afghanistan, and then fly to Japan for the Asian Games 2026.

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Samson, who single-handedly led India's run in their triumphant T20 World Cup 2026, was dropped in England midway to accommodate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Subsequently, the Kerala wicketkeeper batter was dropped from the Zimbabwe series as Sooryavanshi was given a longer rope.

Also Read | Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer excited to lead India at Asian Games

Although the 15-year-old faltered in his first three games in England, the left-handed opener impressed everyone with his Player of the Series performance in Zimbabwe. While Abhishek Sharma is certain to open the innings, it's been a good headache for the Indian think-tank to make a choice between Sooryavanshi and Samson.

"All three (Sooryavanshi, Samson and Abhishek) of them, having them in the team is a luxury first of all, and they are flawless in their own departments. Well, it is going to be a tight call because they have been performing consistently," Shreyas told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.

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Also Read | Sooryavanshi gets a trailer from Bumrah of what he might face at top level

“And see, whoever gets the opportunity, it's definitely for the team's benefit. And the player sitting outside, it's important that I have an interaction with him, along with the coach, and give them that confidence,” added Shreyas.

Jasprit Bumrah needs game time Also returning to the side is pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm pacer was ruled out midway into the England ODIs and missed the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a left-knee injury.. Although Bumrah has been named in the squad for Afghanistan T20Is, his participation is subject to fitness.

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Shreyas said Bumrah's experience will be valuable, but playing matches is important for any player returning from injury, especially ahead of major tournaments. “As a player who comes out of an injury, it's important that he gets game time. And you need that sort of confidence when you're coming into the game,” the Indian captain said.

"He has played so much of cricket over the years; he's immensely experienced, but at the end of the day, if you would ask me as an individual who is coming out of an injury, I would want more game time and more confidence leading up to a certain tournament," added Shreyas.

Jasprit Bumrah determined to contribute The India skipper added that he had interacted with Bumrah on Friday and said the pacer was determined to contribute to the team's success. "Definitely, I interacted with him yesterday, and he's in that mindset where he wants to come and perform for the team and see to it that we win championships," Shreyas said.

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Also Read | Bumrah to play practice matches to regain fitness for IND vs AFG T20Is: Report

Bumrah's return comes ahead of the Asian Games and with the ODI World Cup scheduled next year, making the Afghanistan T20I series an important opportunity for him to regain match rhythm.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in