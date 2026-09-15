IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a game today after Sanju Samson's flop show in 1st game?

India national cricket team vs Afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard: Already 1-0 up in the series, India will take on Afghanistan in the second T20I on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Notably, India are playing visitors in this series as Afghanistan Cricket Board is the official host. India won the first game by 7 wickets.
Shreyas Iyer's men ticked all the boxes as pacer Arshdeep Singh and opening batter Abhishek Sharma produced sensational performances to set up the win. While Arshdeep (3/19) was precise in his execution to help India restrict Afghanistan to 156 for eight, Abhishek came out all guns blazing with a 32-ball 82 to help complete the chase in 13.4 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah also looked in rhythm on his return. However, Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the series due to a side strain, making him doubtful for the upcoming Asian Games. Chakaravarthy had recently recovered from a hamstring injury that he suffered on the tour of England.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|September 13
|IND vs AFG 1st T20I
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|7:30 PM IST
|September 15
|IND vs AFG 2nd T20I
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|7:30 PM IST
|September 17
|IND vs AFG 3rd T20I
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|7:30 PM IST
|Country
|Official broadcaster (s)
|India
|Sony TV (TV), FanCode (Streaming)
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV (Both TV and streaming), My e& app (Streaming in Afghanistan only)
|North America
|Willow TV (Both TV and streaming)
|United Kingdom
|JioHotstar UK (Both TV and streaming)
|Middle East North Africa (MENA) and South East Asia (SEA)
|Cricbuzz (Both TV and streaming)
|Pakistan
|A Sports TV (TV), Tamashaweb (Streaming)
|Australia
|Fox Sports (TV and streaming)
|Bangladesh
|Tapmad (Streaming in Bangladesh only)
|Europe, Africa and rest of the world
|Sports Central YouTube channel
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I against Afghanistan.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.