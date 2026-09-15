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IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a game today after Sanju Samson's flop show in 1st game?

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India will miss the services of off-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who was ruled out of the series due to a side strain.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Sep 2026, 05:36:52 PM IST
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IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a game today?
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a game today?(Hindustan Times)

India national cricket team vs Afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard: Already 1-0 up in the series, India will take on Afghanistan in the second T20I on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Notably, India are playing visitors in this series as Afghanistan Cricket Board is the official host. India won the first game by 7 wickets.

Shreyas Iyer's men ticked all the boxes as pacer Arshdeep Singh and opening batter Abhishek Sharma produced sensational performances to set up the win. While Arshdeep (3/19) was precise in his execution to help India restrict Afghanistan to 156 for eight, Abhishek came out all guns blazing with a 32-ball 82 to help complete the chase in 13.4 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah also looked in rhythm on his return. However, Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the series due to a side strain, making him doubtful for the upcoming Asian Games. Chakaravarthy had recently recovered from a hamstring injury that he suffered on the tour of England.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I probable XIs

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi

India vs Afghanistan T20Is full schedule

DateMatchVenueTime
September 13IND vs AFG 1st T20IArun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi7:30 PM IST
September 15IND vs AFG 2nd T20IArun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi7:30 PM IST
September 17IND vs AFG 3rd T20IArun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi7:30 PM IST

Where to watch IND vs AFG T20Is live?

CountryOfficial broadcaster (s)
IndiaSony TV (TV), FanCode (Streaming)
AfghanistanAriana TV (Both TV and streaming), My e& app (Streaming in Afghanistan only)
North AmericaWillow TV (Both TV and streaming)
United KingdomJioHotstar UK (Both TV and streaming)
Middle East North Africa (MENA) and South East Asia (SEA)Cricbuzz (Both TV and streaming)
PakistanA Sports TV (TV), Tamashaweb (Streaming)
AustraliaFox Sports (TV and streaming)
BangladeshTapmad (Streaming in Bangladesh only)
Europe, Africa and rest of the worldSports Central YouTube channel
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Follow updates here:
15 Sep 2026, 05:36:50 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: What happened in first T20I?

India were totally dominant in the first game. While the bowlers led by Arshdeep Singh restricted Afghanistan below 160, Abhishek Sharma came out all guns blazing with a 32-ball 82 to help complete the chase in 13.4 overs.

15 Sep 2026, 05:19:51 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I against Afghanistan.

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