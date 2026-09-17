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IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in line to replace Sanju Samson, will Jasprit Bumrah be rested?

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: With the series already in pocket, the Indian team won't mind rotating some of the players, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in line to get a game.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Sep 2026, 06:11:18 PM IST
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IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn't play the first two games.
IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn't play the first two games. (Hindustan Times)

India national cricket team vs Afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard: Having already secured a unassailable 2-0 lead, India will be aiming for a whitewash against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I in New Delhi on Thursday. India won by seven wickets in both the games.

With Sanju Samson playing in the first two games, there is a strong possibility that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might get a game today. There is also a string possibility of Jasprit Bumrah resting, having played the first two games on comeback from injury. Yash Thakur might get a game.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I probable XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk)/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Naveen-ul-Haq/Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Where to watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I live?

CountryOfficial broadcaster (s)
IndiaSony TV (TV), FanCode (Streaming)
AfghanistanAriana TV (Both TV and streaming), My e& app (Streaming in Afghanistan only)
North AmericaWillow TV (Both TV and streaming)
United KingdomJioHotstar UK (Both TV and streaming)
Middle East North Africa (MENA) and South East Asia (SEA)Cricbuzz (Both TV and streaming)
PakistanA Sports TV (TV), Tamashaweb (Streaming)
AustraliaFox Sports (TV and streaming)
BangladeshTapmad (Streaming in Bangladesh only)
Europe, Africa and rest of the worldSports Central YouTube channel
Follow updates here:
17 Sep 2026, 06:11:14 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Will Ishan Kishan be given rest?

The selections so far have made it clear that India are not willing to go out of the way to make room for Sooryavanshi who made his debut on the tour of England in July when Sanju Samson was not in the best of form. Now both Samson and Abhishek Sharma are in good touch and considering they both are one-format regulars, they would not want to be rested, leaving the management to make that call. Another option to fit Sooryavanshi in the playing XI would be to give Ishan Kishan a rest.

17 Sep 2026, 05:52:20 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a chance?

There is a strong possibility that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might get a game today after captain Shreyas Iyer hinted at a few changes in the third game. "We want all of them to get used to the wicket and the conditions and also get some practice. So, it would be a nice game to give opportunities to the players, especially who have been sitting out, and also change a little bit in the combination as well," said Iyer.

17 Sep 2026, 05:50:10 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: India already have series in pocket

The Indian team have already won the series, winning the first two games by identical 7-0 margins. While Abhishek Sharma was the star in the first match, Sanju Samson shone with the bat in the second. The series has been a perfect preparation for both the sides ahead of the Asian Games 2026.

17 Sep 2026, 05:34:17 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Hello

hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final T20I between India and Afghanistan.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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HomeSportsCricket NewsIND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in line to replace Sanju Samson, will Jasprit Bumrah be rested?
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HomeSportsCricket NewsIND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in line to replace Sanju Samson, will Jasprit Bumrah be rested?

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