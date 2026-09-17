IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in line to replace Sanju Samson, will Jasprit Bumrah be rested?

India national cricket team vs Afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard: Having already secured a unassailable 2-0 lead, India will be aiming for a whitewash against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I in New Delhi on Thursday. India won by seven wickets in both the games.

With Sanju Samson playing in the first two games, there is a strong possibility that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might get a game today. There is also a string possibility of Jasprit Bumrah resting, having played the first two games on comeback from injury. Yash Thakur might get a game.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I probable XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk)/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Naveen-ul-Haq/Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Where to watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I live?