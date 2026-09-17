IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in line to replace Sanju Samson, will Jasprit Bumrah be rested?

India national cricket team vs Afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard: Having already secured a unassailable 2-0 lead, India will be aiming for a whitewash against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I in New Delhi on Thursday. India won by seven wickets in both the games.
With Sanju Samson playing in the first two games, there is a strong possibility that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might get a game today. There is also a string possibility of Jasprit Bumrah resting, having played the first two games on comeback from injury. Yash Thakur might get a game.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk)/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Naveen-ul-Haq/Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Country
|Official broadcaster (s)
|India
|Sony TV (TV), FanCode (Streaming)
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV (Both TV and streaming), My e& app (Streaming in Afghanistan only)
|North America
|Willow TV (Both TV and streaming)
|United Kingdom
|JioHotstar UK (Both TV and streaming)
|Middle East North Africa (MENA) and South East Asia (SEA)
|Cricbuzz (Both TV and streaming)
|Pakistan
|A Sports TV (TV), Tamashaweb (Streaming)
|Australia
|Fox Sports (TV and streaming)
|Bangladesh
|Tapmad (Streaming in Bangladesh only)
|Europe, Africa and rest of the world
|Sports Central YouTube channel
The selections so far have made it clear that India are not willing to go out of the way to make room for Sooryavanshi who made his debut on the tour of England in July when Sanju Samson was not in the best of form. Now both Samson and Abhishek Sharma are in good touch and considering they both are one-format regulars, they would not want to be rested, leaving the management to make that call. Another option to fit Sooryavanshi in the playing XI would be to give Ishan Kishan a rest.
There is a strong possibility that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might get a game today after captain Shreyas Iyer hinted at a few changes in the third game. "We want all of them to get used to the wicket and the conditions and also get some practice. So, it would be a nice game to give opportunities to the players, especially who have been sitting out, and also change a little bit in the combination as well," said Iyer.
The Indian team have already won the series, winning the first two games by identical 7-0 margins. While Abhishek Sharma was the star in the first match, Sanju Samson shone with the bat in the second. The series has been a perfect preparation for both the sides ahead of the Asian Games 2026.
hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final T20I between India and Afghanistan.