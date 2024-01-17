 IND vs AFG: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma hammers 5th T20 century, becomes first player to do so globally | Mint
IND vs AFG: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma hammers 5th T20 century, becomes first player to do so globally
IND vs AFG: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma hammers 5th T20 century, becomes first player to do so globally

 Saurav Mukherjee

In just 64 balls, Rohit hammered his 5th T20 century and became the first and only player to have this number in international T20 cricket. He is now followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Pakistan's Babar Azam.

India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)Premium
India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

India were at a score of 22/4 in 4.3 overs – with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson walking to the pavilion – during the third T20I against Afghanistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on 17 January. Earlier, India won the toss, and skipper Rohit Sharma said the Indian squad will bat first.

Considering the situation and the moment, skipper Rohit Sharma kept calm for some time, discussed with on-field batter Rinku Singh, and then set his tempo.

India's first fifty came in 43 balls, while Rohit's half-century arrived in 41 balls. After this, 'hitman' Sharma started playing his natural game and the audience could only see balls either touching the boundary or flying over it.

ALSO READ: India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, 3rd T20

In just 64 balls, Rohit hammered his 5th T20 century and became the first and only player to have this number in international T20 cricket. He is now followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Australia's Glenn Maxwell, and Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Meanwhile, his partner in crime Rinku Singh too played an explosive innings and scored his second half-century in just 36 balls.

Both the players completed a fifth wicket partnership of 150 runs in 88 balls. By the end of 20 overs, India set a mountainous score of 212 runs, all thanks to 'HITMAN' Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 121 runs in 69 deliveries, while Rinku Singh scored an unbeaten 69 runs in 39 balls.

In his innings of 121 runs, Rohit Sharma hammered 8 sixes and 11 fours.

India vs Afghanistan:

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have scored 45/0 in 5 overs, as Ibrahim Zadran (23*) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (19*) are on the crease.

Before this T20I match, India and Afghanistan faced each other three times in the T20 World Cups once in the Asia Cup and twice in the previous bilateral series. India have won all six matches.

Published: 17 Jan 2024, 09:40 PM IST
