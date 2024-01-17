IND vs AFG: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma hammers 5th T20 century, becomes first player to do so globally
In just 64 balls, Rohit hammered his 5th T20 century and became the first and only player to have this number in international T20 cricket. He is now followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Pakistan's Babar Azam.
India were at a score of 22/4 in 4.3 overs – with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson walking to the pavilion – during the third T20I against Afghanistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on 17 January. Earlier, India won the toss, and skipper Rohit Sharma said the Indian squad will bat first.