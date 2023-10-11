India will take on Afghanistan on October 11 in the 9th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium). India vs Afghanistan Delhi ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 pm

India will take on Afghanistan on October 11 in the 9th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium). India vs Afghanistan Delhi ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It would be the second match of both the teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. In its first match, India defeated Australia by six wickets (with 52 balls remaining) in their campaign opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, 2023. Team India has an advantage going into the match against Afghanistan, India have won two out of the three ODIs they have played against Afghanistan so far, with one game ending in a tie.

Afghanistan played their first ICC World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on October 7 in Dharamsala where they were handed a 6-wicket defeat. Indian, on the other hand, had defeated the Kangaroos by 6 wickets in their opening fame of the tournament at Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India (possible XI) (1) Rohit Sharma (capt), (2) Shubman Gill/Ishan Kishan, (3) Virat Kohli, (4) Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, (5) KL Rahul (wk), (6) Hardik Pandya, (7) Ravindra Jadeja, (8) R Ashwin, (9) Kuldeep Yadav, (10) Jasprit Bumrah, (11) Mohammed Siraj.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Afghanistan (possible XI) (1) Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), (2) Ibrahim Zadran, (3) Rahmat Shah, (4) Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), (5) Mohammad Nabi, (6) Najibullah Zadran, (7) Azmatullah Omarzai, (8) Rashid Khan, (9) Naveen-ul-Haq, (10) Mujeeb Ur Rahman, (11) Fazalhaq Farooqi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Afghanistan match: Weather prediction The weather conditions in Delhi are set to be less humid with plenty of sunshine. According to AccuWeather, there is zero percent probability of rain and thunderstorms in Delhi today.

The temperature is expected to range between 36 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/hr in the west-north-west direction in the day. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 25 km/h in the daytime and 15 km/h in night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is zero percent.

India vs Afghanistan match today: When, where and how to watch India vs Afghanistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!