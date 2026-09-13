IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or Sanju Samson? Captain Shreyas Iyer face big selection headache

India national cricket team vs Afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard: India will take on Afghanistan in a three-match away T20Is at home, starting on Sunday. Despite the fact India are playing at home, Afghanistan are the hosts of this bilateral series, to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This series will be a significant test for captain Shreyas Iyer, after it had been a mixed bag for India under the new skipper.

Iyer started with series losses to Ireland and England before finding some stability against Zimbabwe. However, the biggest headache for Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir will be to choice between Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryacanshi at the top. Another question is whether India would go for a third spinner in Varun Chakravarthy or field a seamer Yash Thakur.

For the Indian squad that will be taking part in the Asian Games, three matches against a full-strength Afghan team with a world class spin attack in Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and Mujeeb ur Rahman is the best preparation that one can get.

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I probable XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi/ Naveen-ul-Haq

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

India vs Afghanistan T20Is full schedule

Date Match Venue Time September 13 IND vs AFG 1st T20I Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 7:30 PM IST September 15 IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 7:30 PM IST September 17 IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 7:30 PM IST

Where to watch IND vs AFG T20Is live?