IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or Sanju Samson? Captain Shreyas Iyer face big selection headache

India national cricket team vs Afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard: India will take on Afghanistan in a three-match away T20Is at home, starting on Sunday. Despite the fact India are playing at home, Afghanistan are the hosts of this bilateral series, to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This series will be a significant test for captain Shreyas Iyer, after it had been a mixed bag for India under the new skipper.
Iyer started with series losses to Ireland and England before finding some stability against Zimbabwe. However, the biggest headache for Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir will be to choice between Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryacanshi at the top. Another question is whether India would go for a third spinner in Varun Chakravarthy or field a seamer Yash Thakur.
For the Indian squad that will be taking part in the Asian Games, three matches against a full-strength Afghan team with a world class spin attack in Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and Mujeeb ur Rahman is the best preparation that one can get.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi/ Naveen-ul-Haq
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|September 13
|IND vs AFG 1st T20I
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|7:30 PM IST
|September 15
|IND vs AFG 2nd T20I
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|7:30 PM IST
|September 17
|IND vs AFG 3rd T20I
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|7:30 PM IST
|Country
|Official broadcaster (s)
|India
|Sony TV (TV), FanCode (Streaming)
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV (Both TV and streaming), My e& app (Streaming in Afghanistan only)
|North America
|Willow TV (Both TV and streaming)
|United Kingdom
|JioHotstar UK (Both TV and streaming)
|Middle East North Africa (MENA) and South East Asia (SEA)
|Cricbuzz (Both TV and streaming)
|Pakistan
|A Sports TV (TV), Tamashaweb (Streaming)
|Australia
|Fox Sports (TV and streaming)
|Bangladesh
|Tapmad (Streaming in Bangladesh only)
|Europe, Africa and rest of the world
|Sports Central YouTube channel
India captain Shreyas Iyer said Jasprit Bumrah needs game time in the three matches against Afghanistan to regain confidence after returning from an injury. However, Bumrah availability is subject to fitness clearance. "He has played so much cricket over the years. He is immensely experienced but at the end of the day, if you would ask me as an individual who is coming out of an injury, I would want more game time and more confidence leading up to a certain tournament," Iyer told reporters.
“I interacted with him yesterday and he is in that mindset where he wants to come and perform for the team and see to it that we win championships.” The 32-year-old Bumrah has not bowled since the second one-day international of the England series in Cardiff on July 16 due to an impact injury.
Not just the opening connundrum, another talking point is whether India should go with a third spinner of a third pacer. Going by Gautam Gambhir's affinity for multi-skilled players, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are expected to feature in the line-up.
The question is whether India would go for a third specialist spinner in Varun Chakravarthy or field a specialist seamer Yash Thakur. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are automatic picks along with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.
India face a dilemma over whether to opt for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or Sanju Samson as an opener beside Abhishek Sharma. In fact, Sooryavanshi was drafted in the playing eleven in England at the expense of Samson. One can only hope that Gambhir and skipper Shreyas Iyer will give equal chances to both Samson and Sooryavanshi if possible before finalising the XI for the Asian Games matches in Japan.
Spectators have been advised to approach the stadium through designated routes corresponding to their entry gates. Gates 1-8 can be accessed from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, gates 10-15 from JLN Marg near the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal, and gates 16-18 from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump.
Free parking and Park & Ride facilities will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road. General spectator parking will not be allowed in the immediate vicinity of the stadium, except for vehicles carrying valid parking labels.
Parking will also be prohibited on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, JLN Marg and the Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and IP Flyover.
Designated app-based taxi pick-up and drop-off points include Gate No. 2 near Maulana Azad Medical College on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Rajghat Chowk.
Traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed in and around Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday due to the India-Afghanistan T20I, the Delhi Traffic Police said. The match is scheduled from 7 PM to 11.30 PM on September 13, with restrictions and diversions likely to remain in force from 2 PM to 11.45 PM.
According to the traffic advisory, restrictions may be imposed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk and JLN Marg as required. The movement of goods vehicles will also be restricted on designated stretches of Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and DDU Marg.
Commuters have been advised to avoid JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Asaf Ali Road and DDU Marg, particularly during the arrival and dispersal of spectators, and use alternate routes wherever feasible.
The Indian T20I team will be once again in action after more than a month, since their 3-0 victory over Zimbabwe in Harare. The series comes with a significance for both India and Afghanistan as it offers them with perfect preparation ahead of the Asian Games 2026, starting later this month.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan.