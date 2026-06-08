IND vs AFG: Manav Suthar rules in Mullanpur, joins elite list of Indians to claim fifer on Test debut

Young all-rounder Manav Suthar entered the record books during the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan in Mullanpur on Monday, after he became the 10th Indian bowler to pick a five-wicket haul on Test debut. Among spinners, he is the seventh to do so.

Full list of Indians to take five-wicket haul on Test debut

Rank Bowler Bowling Figures Against Venue Year 1 Mohammad Nissar 5/93 England Lord's 1932 2 Vaman Kumar 5/64 Pakistan Delhi 1961 3 Syed Abid Ali 6/55 Australia Adelaide 1967 4 Dilip Doshi 6/103 Australia Chennai (Madras) 1979 5 Narendra Hirwani 8/61 (& 8/75 in 2nd innings) West Indies Chennai (Madras) 1988 6 Amit Mishra 5/71 Australia Mohali 2008 7 Ravichandran Ashwin 6/47 West Indies Delhi 2011 8 Mohammed Shami 5/47 West Indies Kolkata 2013 9 Axar Patel 5/60 England Chennai 2021 10 Manav Suthar 6/33 Afghanistan New Chandigarh 2026

The 23-year-old was introduced into the attack in the sixth over of Afghanistan's innings. He struck in his very first over with the dismissal of Abdul Malik, who went for a sweep shot but was caught by Mohammed Siraj, who came running in from backward square leg.

Manav Suthar then had to wait almost 15 overs for his next wicket as he got rid of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was caught by Sai Sudharsan at second slip.

Afsar Zazai was Manav Suthar's third victim. It was a short ball that turned, and Afsar was looking to play the flick. However, he ended up getting leading edge that flew to the hands of Manav Suthar himself.

The Rajasthan spinner struck once again in the 56th over of the innings with the dismissal of Sharafuddin Ashraf, who was edged and caught by Rishabh Pant.

Then, in the second ball of the 58th over, the left-arm orthodox spinner claimed his five-wicket haul with the dismissal of Rahmat Shah, who was dismissed for 60. It was a flighted delivery and Shah knelt down looking to play the sweep, but missed it completely as the ball smashed towards the middle and leg-stump.

Manav Suthar claimed his sixth and final wicket of the innings in the very same over after he struck Saleem Safi LBW.

Afghanistan, replying to India's declared total of 564/8, were eventually bowled out for 152. They were then enforced the follow-on on Monday, which is the third day of the one-off Test.

Sunil Gavaskar heaps praise on Manav Suthar Manav Suthar's performance on Sunday led to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar heaping praise on the youngster. On Sunday, Suthar finished with figures of 3/21 and on Monday, he carried on from where he left off.

"What stood out was not just his bowling, but also the confidence he showed with the bat, particularly in the way he used his feet and looked comfortable at the crease," Gavaskar said on JioHotstar.

"With the ball, he was extremely accurate and consistently put the batters under pressure. There was some assistance available from the surface, which he utilised well, but the real test for any spinner comes on flatter pitches where greater variety and adaptability are required," he added.

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"Having said that, this was a highly encouraging debut and he has shown the attributes to be a strong contender at the Test level going forward," explained Gavaskar.

Manav Suthar rose to prominence during the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, wherein he ended as Rajasthan's top wicket-taker with 39 scalps.