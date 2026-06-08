IND vs AFG: Netizens praise debutant Manav Suthar as India thump Afghanistan to clinch one-off Test: ‘Absolute king'

Shubman Gill-led Team India completed a dominant win over Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Mullanpur on Monday.

The match gave rise to a new star in Manav Suthar as India thumped Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs. India had won the toss on Day 1 of the Test on Saturday and opted to bat first.

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Skipper Shubman Gill (126) led from the front whereas KL Rahul (100) too scored a century as India declared with a mammoth total of 564/8 on the board. Afghanistan were completely outplayed in their first innings reply. Barring a knock of 60 from Rahman Shah, none of the other Afghanistan batters were able to convert starts.

Also Read | IND vs AFG: Manav Suthar joins elite of Indians with fifer on Test debut

Part of the reason for that was due to the damage that was done by debutant Manav Suthar, who impressed with figures of 6/33 from 22 overs.

By doing so, the 23-year-old became the 10th Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul on Test debut. Afghanistan were eventually bowled out for 152 in their first innings, and they were asked to follow-on by India. It was a similar story for the visitors in their follow-on as they were bundled out for 112 in 35.5 overs.

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Netizens were impressed by India's dominant victory, and most particularly Manav Suthar's performance on debut. Here are a few reactions:

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Manav Suthar stole into the limelight during the 2022-23 season when the Rajasthan spinner picked up 39 wickets from just six matches in the Ranji Trophy, ending as Rajasthan's highest wicket-taker.

Earlier this year, Suthar scored his maiden First-Class century in a Ranji Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh in Jaipur.

After the match, Manav Suthar termed his debut performance as an “unreal feeling”. “Unreal feeling, top of the world, my dream from the beginning was to play Test cricket for India. When I went to bat, I felt good, I settled slowly, played 2-4 balls, found out the wicket has something for spinners,” he said.

“Tried using line and length, and pace. At the start, I wanted to see how the wicket is playing. So, I backed the stock delivery. Needed pace, so I started subtle variations. Proud that I bowled with the new ball [in second innings]... Heat of the moment, I thought that wicket [first over] was completely out... Learned that I need to bowl on the same spot, consistently. Test cricket is a game of patience, so just bowl with patience,” he added.

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