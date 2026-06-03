IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill & Co fret over Mohammed Siraj's availability against Afghanistan in one-off Test in Mullanpur

Mohammed Siraj's fitness has been a headache for the Indian team management just three days ahead of their one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Siraj, who played all the games for Gujarat Titans until the final on May 31 in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) is being continuously monitored by the BCCI medical staff, but a final call will be taken after a workload assessment in the next two days.

Advertisement

According to a TimesofIndia.com report, there were discussions about resting Siraj from the one-off Test against Afghanistan, but the likes of captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir are believed to be not in mood to field an inexperienced bowling attack.

To add more to that, Siraj suffered a hamstring pull in Gujarat Titans' IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals. He was treated in the middle of the game but then returned to complete his full quota of four overs.

Who will replace Mohammed Siraj if unavailable? In case the 32-year-old Siraj misses out at the last moment, Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar is likely to make his India debut. Aquib Nabi, who had missed out on a maiden Test selection call initially, is most likely to be added in the squad for the Test match.

Advertisement

"Siraj has had a long season and if he is rested, there is a bright possibility Gurnoor will play and Nabi will come into the squad," the above-mentioned website quoted a source as saying. Not to forget, Nabi combined 100 wickets in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 in 2025-26, and played a crucial role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden triumph recently.

Currently, Nabi is among the seven net bowlers who have been called up to in the Indian camp to help the batters. The others are Gurjapneet Singh, Prince Yadav, Saransh Jain, Zeeshan Ansari and Shivang Kumar. Notably, Prince is a part of the ODI team against Afghanistan.

India vs Afghanistan Test squads India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper)

Advertisement

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in