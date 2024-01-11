Rohit Sharma's comeback in T20Is after over 14 months turned out to be a bit bitter experience as Team India's skipper got run out for a duck after facing just two deliveries during the first T20 match against Afghanistan at Mohali. The usually calm and cool Rohit Sharma did not hide his anger on this occasion as Shubman Gill did not pay heed to his call for a quick single. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Sharma hit Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi's fuller-length ball towards the off-side and set off for a single while his opening partner for this match Shubman Gill was ball-watching and did not leave the crease at the other end. A horrible mix-up followed as Rohit and Shubman were both at the non-striker's end, as Rahmanullah Gurbaz -- the wicketkeeper -- struck off the bails to dismiss Rohit Sharma.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, India's fringe players, led by Shivam Dube, made the opportunity count to set up a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20 of the three-match series here on Thursday.

A lively 68-run partnership off 43 balls between the seasoned Mohammad Nabi (42 off 27) and youthful Azmatullah Omarzai (29 off 22) lifted Afghanistan to 158 for five after India dominated the powerplay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total posted was not enough in good batting conditions as India got home comfortably in 17.3 overs.

Dube (60 not out), playing his first T20 since the Asian Games, and Tilak Varma (26 off 22) shared a 44-run stand off 29 balls to give Indian innings momentum after losing the openers inside four overs.

Dube, who is seen as a back up to injury prone Hardik Pandya, used his long levers efficiently and his disdainful drives on the off side stood out. He ended the game in style with a straight six and four in the fine leg region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jitesh Sharma (31 off 20) also gave a good account of himself before Rinku Singh (16 not out off 9) joined Dube in the middle and took the team home.

*With Agency Inputs

