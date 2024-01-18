Missing in action for 14 months from T20I matches, Virat Kohli finally was seen playing in the three-match T20I bilateral series against Afghanistan. This was the first time the batting icon returned to the T20I squad since the 2022 edition of the ICC World Cup.

Though he missed the first match at Mohali on 11 January, Kohli played the second and third T20I at Indore and Bengaluru on 14 and 17 January. At Indore, Kohli scored 29 off 16 balls, while in Bengaluru he was out for a golden duck, which was his first in T20Is.

ALSO READ IND vs AFG: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma hammers 5th T20 century, becomes the first player to do so globally

Despite, having a nightmare outing with the willow, the former India skipper remained the talk of the town with his exceptional fielding. During the Super Over thriller, the 35-year-old was also seen grooving to a viral song at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.