Missing in action for 14 months from T20I matches, Virat Kohli finally was seen playing in the three-match T20I bilateral series against Afghanistan. This was the first time the batting icon returned to the T20I squad since the 2022 edition of the ICC World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though he missed the first match at Mohali on 11 January, Kohli played the second and third T20I at Indore and Bengaluru on 14 and 17 January. At Indore, Kohli scored 29 off 16 balls, while in Bengaluru he was out for a golden duck, which was his first in T20Is.

Despite, having a nightmare outing with the willow, the former India skipper remained the talk of the town with his exceptional fielding. During the Super Over thriller, the 35-year-old was also seen grooving to a viral song at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Apart from this, Kohli's dance steps also garnered the attention of fans on social media. Following India's thrilling win over Afghanistan, Kohli was seen making a noteworthy entry for the team photo.

Here's how Kohli entertained the Chinnaswamy crowd: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India seal Afghanistan series 3-0 Meanwhile, playing the last T20I series before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, India swept the bilateral series against Afghanistan by 3-0. India beat Afghanistan in third T20 International after two thrilling super overs

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma slammed a record-breaking fifth century in the high-scoring contest between the two teams.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!