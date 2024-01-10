Amid the Indian cricket team all set to play the three-T20I series with Afghanistan at Punjab's Mohali from 11 January, India's star cricketer Virat Kohli will miss the 1st T20I match due to personal reasons.

The news was confirmed by India's head coach Rahul Dravid on 10 January while addressing a press conference. Dravid added that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Earlier on 7 January, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI), which comprises SS Das and Salil Ankola, released Team India's squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank T20 international series against Afghanistan.

In the released list, BCCI confirmed the return of skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, who will play the shortest format of the game after 14 months.

While the board had added the selectors have decided to give some rest to India's star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj who bowled some impressive spells in South Africa.

According to details, Kohli's return to the T20 format after 14 months gave fans a reason to celebrate and some of them even demanded that Virat Kohli open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the T20i series against Afghanistan.

The first T20I between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to be staged in Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on 11 January, followed by the second on January 14 in Indore, and the final tie on 17 January in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

India vs Afghanistan: Team India squad

Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

