IND vs AFG T20Is 2026: Sanju Samson returns, Jasprit Bumrah's selection subject to fitness; no update on Hardik Pandya

Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah have been included in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, the BCCI announced on Tuesday. After being dropped in the middle of the T20I series against England to accommodate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Samson missed the series against Zimbabwe as the BCCI persisted with the 15-year-old in Harare.

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Meanwhile, Bumrah, who was ruled out in the middle of the ODI series against England, returns to the squad after a long gap, but his availability will be subject to fitness. Also in the subject to fitness list is another pacer Harshit Rana, who was ruled out during the England T20Is due to injury.

Also Read | Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah from top of latest ICC Test Rankings

Like Bumrah and Rana, the selection of all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar will also depend on their respective fitness, Both the players missed the Test series against Sri Lanka, which India won 1-0.

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Hardik Pandya misses Afghanistan T20Is Meanwhile, there was no update on star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The 32-year-old last played any competitive match was on May 24, for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. For the national team, Pandya's last game was the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on March 8.

Recovering from persistent back spasms, Pandya has been undergoing his rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) for a long time and missed the home ODI series against Afghanistan and the subsequent tours of Ireland, England and Zimbabwe. According to a TOI report, Pandya's return against Afghanistan got delayed due to a late injury.

The report stated that a late leg niggle delayed Pandya's return in international cricket for India. The Indian team will be led by Shreyas Iyer, with Tilak Varma as his deputy. Also missing from the squad is Rinku Singh.

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Varun Chakaravarthy to lead spin attack The series is part of Afghanistan's Future Tours Program and will be played in India, where Afghanistan has hosted its home fixtures in recent years. The Indian top order features a mix of experienced campaigners and young talent, including Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Samson and Ishan Kishan.

The middle order features the likes of skipper Shreyas, Tilak and Shivam Dube. India have opted for three all-round options in Reddy, Axar Patel and Sundar. Varun Chakaravarthy will lead the spin attack with Ravi Bishnoi.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, with Harshit Rana providing an additional option with his effective cutters.

Also Read | India's Bangladesh tour faces fresh uncertainty as BCB hints at date change

India vs Afghanistan T20Is 2026 schedule

Date Match Venue September 13 India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi September 15 India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi September 17 India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

India's T20I squad against Afghanistan India’s squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*

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NOTE: *Subject to fitness clearance

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in