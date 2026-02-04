IND vs AFG, U19 World Cup semifinal LIVE Score: Ayush Mhatre's India sent to bowl first after Afghanistan win toss

IND vs AFG, U19 World Cup semifinal LIVE Score: Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. One of the most dominant teams in the tournament, India have named an unchanged team. This is also the first time, India are playing at the Harare Sports Club ground.

India are one of the unbeaten teams in this World Cup and Ayush Mhatre's side would like to keep the momentum going into the final. The winner of the second semifinal will meet England in the final on February 6.

When and where to watch IND U19 vs AFG U19?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India. The India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 clash will be televised on Star Sports channels from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 will be available on JioStar app and website.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 playing XIs

Afghanistan: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran