IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah saves India from embarrassment; ex-players say ‘24 carat gold’

  • With a series of bad starts in the past couple of months in Tests, this match against Australia, too, appeared to favour the hosts, but India's standing skipper, Jasprit Bumrah, had some other plans in mind.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated22 Nov 2024, 07:17 PM IST
India's captain Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australia's captain Pat Cummins during Day 1 of the first Test match, at Perth Stadium, in Perth on Friday. (ANI Photo)
India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australia’s captain Pat Cummins during Day 1 of the first Test match, at Perth Stadium, in Perth on Friday. (ANI Photo)(BCCI - X)

The Indian cricket team in the absence of players like Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shubman Gill struggles in the first innings with the batting while playing with Australia at Perth on Day 1 of first Test.

After winning the toss, India could only score 150 runs and all the batters were at pavilion in just 49.4 overs. Apart from Rishabh Pant (37) and Nitish Reddy (41), no other Indian batter could stand for long in front of the Australian bowling attack led by Josh Hazlewood, who picked 4 wickets.

Other Aussie bowlers, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh took two wickets each.

With a series of bad starts in the past couple of months in Tests, this match against Australia, too, appeared to favour the hosts, but India's standing skipper, Jasprit Bumrah, had some other plans in mind.

Little did the Australian batters know what Bumrah was to deliver when they arrived at the crease. His pace attack was lethal, and Australian batters appeared to be bowing down to his spells.

In his 10 over, Bumrah picked up four wickets and sent the key batters to the pavilion. Mohammed Siraj and Test debutant Harshit Rana followed the footsteps of Bumrah. Siraj took two wickets, while Rana clinched his maiden wicket.

At stumps on Day 1 of first Test at Perth, Australia were 67/7 in 27 overs.

Praises for Bumrah:

Bumrah's stellar opening spell drew many admirers, be it former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga or former India batters Sanjay Manjrekar, Wasim Jaffer or Aakash Chopra.

Lasith Malinga wrote on X, “Jasprit 'Best in the World' Bumrah”

Wasim Jaffer wrote, “'OK Google, play Jasprit Bumrah'. 'Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable'.”

"Not for the first time & certainly not for the last, Indian bowlers bail India out. And, not for the first time & certainly not for the last Bumrah is at the forefront of it all!" Sanjay Manjrekar said.

Aakash Chopra wrote, “Bumraaaaaah. 24 carat gold.”

"The best in World is on fire in #Perth ..," Michael Vaughan wrote on X.

The Indian cricket team is in Australia for a five-match Test series, which is also referred to as the Border-Gavaskar Test series.

 

 

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 07:17 PM IST
