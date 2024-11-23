IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul stabilise India’s innings; hit individual half-centuries

After the Indian bowlers' terrific performance in the first innings of the first Test against Australia at Perth, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul gave the team a stable start in the second innings.

Both KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal completed their individual half-centuries, and are currently on crease. In the second innings of the first Test of the Border Gavaskar test series, India have scored 169 runs in 55 overs and taken a lead of 217 runs. India have till now not lost a single wicket, which is a good sign.

Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli drops sitter off Jasprit Bumrah during IND vs AUS 1st Test

KL Rahul, who had been struggling with his form, has scored 62 runs in 143 deliveries and hit four boundaries. While Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 89 runs in 192 deliveries, which included seven boundaries and two sixes.

Earlier on Day 2 of the game, India bowlers dominated from the beginning and restricted Australia at 104 in 51.2 overs.

India could only score 150 runs in the first innings and were all out in 49.4 overs.

Apart from Rishabh Pant (37) and Nitish Reddy (41), no other Indian batter could stand for long in front of the Australian bowling attack led by Josh Hazlewood, who picked 4 wickets.

Bumrah joins elite list of captains: India's standing skipper Jasprit Bumrah bowled 18 overs, claiming five wickets for just 30 runs. With his 11th international five-wicket haul, Bumrah joined an elite group of Indian captains who have taken five wickets or more in Test cricket, including Kapil Dev, Vinoo Mankad, Bishan Bedi, and Anil Kumble.

He also rivalled Kapil Dev, topping the list of Indian cricketers with the most five-wicket hauls in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). Out of his 11 five-wicket hauls, seven have come in these countries.