IND vs AUS 2nd T20I MCG weather report: Will Melbourne rain play spoilsport today? Pitch report, playing XIs & more

The second T20I between India and Australia will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 31. However, rain is predicted in Melbourne on the match day.

Koushik Paul
Updated31 Oct 2025, 01:43 PM IST
An aerial view of Melbourne Cricket Ground on the eve of India vs Australia second T20I.
After rain played spoilsport in the first T20I between India and Australia in Canberra, the weather forecast for the second game in Melbourne on Friday doesn't paint a brighter picture either as the high-profile clash could face several interruptions during the game.

While the fans and the player would expect a full game, but the Melbourne weather might disappoint as 92% or 4.5 hour hours of rain predicted on October 31, according to Accuweather.com. The temperature hovered around 18 degrees at the time of the toss at 1:15 PM IST.

However, the rain percentage reduces as the day progresses. There is a 48% probability of rain at 7 PM local time (1:30 PM IST). The good news is that the rain probability reduces further post 8 PM local time (2:30 PM IST) and stays the same till midnight. Having said that, Australian weather has always been unpredictable, as we have seen earlier.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I MCG pitch report

The wicket at MCG has always been good batting wicket. But with the overcast conditions and coldness of the temperature, the ball might swing a bit initially, says former Australian captain Aaron Finch in his pitch report.

Melbourne weather report on October 31, 2025

India vs Australia 2nd T20I playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (w), Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 2nd T20I live streaming

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India's white-ball tour of Australia. The India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

 
 
Cricket
