Travis Head tormented the India with his eighth Test hundred in Adelaide on Saturday as Australia took a 157-run first innings lead in the ongoing second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Starting the day on 86/1, Australia lost overnight batter Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith early on Saturday before Head and Marnus Labuschagne took charge.
Although Labuschagne was dismissed for 64, Travis continued to be India's Head-ache as he stormed to his second Test hundred against India in 111 balls. He was finally cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj for 140 just before dinner break.
