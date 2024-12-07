IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Australia ride on Travis Head’s eighth Test ton to take 157-run lead against India in Adelaide

Travis Head starred with a 141-ball 140 against India on the second day of the second Test against India.

Livemint
Updated7 Dec 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Australia’s Travis Head celebrates after scoring a century against India in Adelaide. (AP)

Travis Head tormented the India with his eighth Test hundred in Adelaide on Saturday as Australia took a 157-run first innings lead in the ongoing second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Starting the day on 86/1, Australia lost overnight batter Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith early on Saturday before Head and Marnus Labuschagne took charge. 

Although Labuschagne was dismissed for 64, Travis continued to be India's Head-ache as he stormed to his second Test hundred against India in 111 balls. He was finally cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj for 140 just before dinner break. 

First Published:7 Dec 2024, 03:11 PM IST
