IND vs AUS 2nd test: India beat Australia by 8 wickets, level series 1-1
India's Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (AP)
India's Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (AP)

IND vs AUS 2nd test: India beat Australia by 8 wickets, level series 1-1

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 09:35 AM IST Staff Writer

  • India levelled the four-test series at 1-1 ahead of the third test in Sydney

Team India beat Australia by eight wickets before tea on day four of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

India levelled the four-test series at 1-1 ahead of the third test in Sydney, in an extraordinary turnaround after their record collapse in the first Test.

Australia resumed day four in Melbourne on 133 for six in their second innings and battled to 200, setting India 70 to win.

Composed opener Shubman Gill (35) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (27) saw them home, but not before some nervous moments, with two wickets falling for 70.

Mitchell Starc forced a nick from Mayank Agarwal (5), which Tim Paine caught, then Pat Cummins snared the dangerous Cheteshwar Pujara for three, edged to Cameron Green at gully.

Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets, with India widely panned after being dismissed for their lowest-ever score of 36.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

