Ind vs Aus 2nd Test: Nathan Lyon leaves Rohit Sharma clueless, India all out at 262 | Video

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2023, 04:22 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
India's Rohit Sharma gets clean bowled during the second day of the second test match against Australia, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium
  • Lyon found the perfect length and the ball didn't turn, which confused Sharma and the ball went on with the angle to rattle his stumps

After having a hard time in the first innings in the second test of the 4-test match series on Day 1, Australia are back on track on Day 2 and completely taken control with sending the openers back to pavilion.

Australia's Nathan Lyon not only dismissed KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara in the morning session with largely similar deliveries bowled from around the wicket, but took 5 wickets against India.

India's KL Rahul was Lyon's first victim in the 18th over and the Indian opener went back by scoring only 17 runs. Second was the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who was over in Lyon's next over, was back in the hut for 32.

Lyon found the perfect length and the ball didn't turn, which confused Sharma and the ball went on with the angle to rattle his stumps. Commenting on the delivery, Ravi Shastri summed the dismissal perfectly as “Caught in no man's land."

Lyon's third hunt was Pujara, who was got out much like the way Rahul was. Following this, Lyon dismissed Shreyas Iyer and Srikar Bharat.

Till the report was filed, India was all out at 262 runs in 83.3 overs. Axar Patel scored the maximum of 74 runs, followed by Virat Kohli (44) and Ravichandran Ashwin (37). Apart from Nathan Lyon (5), Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy 2 took wickets each for Australia, while Pat Cummins clinched 1 wicket.

