IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal blamed by netizens for India’s 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide. Here’s why

Team India failed to replicate form from the Perth Test as they faced a crushing 10-wicket defeat during the 2nd match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. While captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli were the primary targets of netizens after the defeat, they also reminded Yashsavi Jaiswal about a comment he made to Mitchell Starc during the 1st Test.

Notably, Jaiswal during his century in Perth had told Starc that he was balling too slow. While Starc did not immediately respond to the statement, the left handed pacer showed his class in the ensuing Test match after dismissing Yashasvi for a duck in the first innings and picking a total of 8 wickets in the match.

Netizens blame Yashasvi Jaiswal for defeat in Adelaide: Netizens weren't happy about India losing the first 2nd BGT Test by 10 wickets, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, among others, became a prime target of social media users. Social media websites like X and Instagram were soon flooded with Mitchell Starc and Yashasvi Jaiswal memes, with users pointing out how the young batter should not have aggravated Australia's prime bowler.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal should have avoided sledging Mitchell Starc. Cricket is a great leveler, we have to respect it." Wrote one user on X

"Temperament sits on a higher pedestal than talent…This kid will slowly learn that life and cricket is a great leveller.. Shouldn't get carried away" wrote another user

Meanwhile, a number of users also came in support of Jaiswal, arguing that sledging is part of the game and is nothing to be ashamed of.

“When you have the talent and the guts to make a comeback you should definetly do it esp in Australia and England. Rooting for Jaiswal to give a solid response." added another user