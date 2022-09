The Indian cricket squad on 25 September defeated Australia in the third and final T20I being played in Hyderabad by 6 wickets.

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Australia.

For Australia, Cameron Green’s (52) blistering start and Tim David’s (54) blistering finish helped it to reach 186/7 in 20 overs. While India's Axar Patel was the most effective among the Indian bowlers, taking 3 wickets for 33 runs.

In return India's star performers Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's partnership made India cross 150 in just 16 overs. Yadav's blistering knock of 69 runs is just 36 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes made Australian pacers restless, while Kohli's unbeatable knock of 63 runs in 48 balls with 3 fours and 4 sixes increased the adrenaline rush among the cricket fans.

However, emerged as a new finisher after Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya's knock too pinched Australian bowlers as he hit 25 runs in 16 balls. Together with Pandya, Kohli finished the game in just 19.5 balls.

With this win, India has clinched the series by 2-1. The first it got defeated in Mohali, but it managed to win the second one in Nagpur, all thanks to the amazing knock by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.