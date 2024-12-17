IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Akash Deep smacks Pat Cummins for a six with Virat Kohli’s bat; netizens can’t keep calm

Akash Deep used a bat gifted to him by Virat Kohli to clobber Pat Cummins for a huge six on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, sending the internet into a frenzy —much like the Indian players' celebrated in the dressing room.

The 28-year-old, who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, joined senior teammate Jasprit Bumrah in the middle, with India still needing 33 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Playing the most significant innings in his short international career, Akash Deep showed tremendous composure and maturity, forging an unbeaten 39-run stand for the final wicket with Bumrah to help India cross the 246-run mark (follow-on limit).

While he crunched Cummins over gully to save India in the Test match, Akash followed it up with a maximum in the next ball that sailed over mid-wicket much to the cheers of Indians in the stadium.

Following the six, the right-hander thumped his chest and gestured that he belongs to this level. Netizens went wild after Akash's six, stating it takes a lot of courage to hit one of the best fast bowlers.

“Akash Deep's six against Pat Cummins was an absolute stunner! Taking on one of the best fast bowlers in the world, Akash Deep showcased great confidence and power to hit a massive six. This shot added excitement to the game and further lifted India's spirits as they fought to avoid the follow-on. It's moments like these that make cricket so thrilling!” an user wrote.

Another posted, “Throw akash deep to wolves he will come back leading the pack.” “When Akash Deep swings, even Cummins has to watch in awe,” an user posted.

It was Virat who gifted a bat to Akash Earlier in an interview, Akash revealed that Kohli himself offered the Bengal pacer a bat before the start of India's first Test against Bangladesh.

“He (Virat Kohli) came to me and asked, ‘Bat chaiye kya tujhe?’ Who wouldn’t want a bat from Virat bhaiya?

"He is a legend. I was very happy to hear his words and wanted that bat. He asked me what kind of bat I use while batting, and I just smiled—I didn’t have words.

Then he said, ‘Yeh le, rakh le yeh bat.’ I will never play with that bat; it is a big gift from Virat bhaiya, and I will keep it as a souvenir on the wall of my room,” the fast bowler had told TOI.

