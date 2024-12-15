India's throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne was hit on head during the visitor's training session at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, just before the start of play on Day 2 in the ongoing third Test against Australia. The incident unfolded during a fielding drill.

Seneviratne, who is a former cricketer from Sri Lanka, was preparing to catch a ball, when another ball coming from a different angle hit bang on his head. The 45-year-old fell on the ground immediately, clutching his head in pain.

The sight left the Indian players and other support worried as they rushed towards Seneviratne, who lay on the ground for several minutes before getting on his feel and left the field with a ice pack applied on his head.

According to onlookers, Seneviratne was giving slip catching practice to the Indian players. Meanwhile, play started on time on Day 2 after only 13.2 overs were possible on the opening day due to rain.

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed both the openers - Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney - early before Nitish Kumar Reddy got rid of Marnus Labuschagne before lunch.

Injury scare for Mohammed Siraj Not just Seneviratne, India pacer Mohammed Siraj survived an injury scare too. It happened on the 37th over of the Australian innings on Sunday when the right-arm seamer walked off the field with what looked like a hamstring issue.

After bowling the first two balls, Siraj felt some trouble with his hamstring before calling the physio. The duo left field after consultation. Akash Deep completed the over.

He finally gave a massive relief to the Indian team as the 30-year-old returned to the field after a brief rest outside and even dived full stretch to stop a boundary at mid-on.