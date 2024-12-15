While Mohamed Siraj hasn’t particularly impressed with his performances with the ball in the ongling Border Gavakar Trophy (BGT), the pacer has made quite a news about his on field behaviour. During the pink ball Test in Adelaide and starkly divided opinion online with his firey send off to centurian Travis Head.

The send-off to Head had seen the pacer getting banned from the Aussie crowd in Adelaide, and the same trend continued in Brisbane during the 3rd match. However, Siraj found a way to not only get the crowd of his back but distract the Aussie batters.

During the 33rd over the match, Siraj went up to the stumps at the batter’s end and switched the positioning of the bails, perhaps in a bid to rile up Marnus Labuschagne who was seen closeby. However, Labuschagne didn’t let Siraj’s tactics fly and changed the bails back to their original position.