IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Pat Cummins overtakes Sir Garfield Sobers in unique feat on a frustrating Day 4 for Australia

On a frustrating day for the Australian cricket team in the ongoing third Test on Tuesday, captain Pat Cummins shone bright with four wickets as he surpassed legendary Garfield Sobers and New Zealand's Daniel Vettori to become the third-highest wicket-taker as a skipper in Tests.

The Australian skipper dismissed the entire Indian middle-order which included the likes of Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja to go past Sobers (West Indies) and Vettori (New Zealand) who have 117 and 116 wickets respectively as captains

Cummins now has 119 wickets as a captain, just behind Pakistan's Imran Khan (187) and Richie Benaud (138) of Australia.

India avoid follow-on on rain-hit Day 4 Meanwhile, India managed to avoid the follow-on, scoring 252/9 when bad light forced early stumps on day 4. Ravindra Jadeja (77) and KL Rahul (84) led India's fightback, but once they were dismissed, Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out) and Akash Deep (27 not out) helped push the total forward, with a heroic last wicket stand of 39 off 54 balls. India, however, still trail by 193 runs.

For Australia, Cummins was the most successful bowler, taking 4/80, while Mitchell Starc claimed 3/83. Nathan Lyon (1/54) also picked up a wicket on a day when Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the match due to injury. Jadeja kept India's hopes alive with a sturdy innings, sharing a 53-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy (16), who was dismissed by Cummins in the post-lunch session, which was curtailed by a rain interruption lasting just over an hour.

Earlier, opener KL Rahul played a crucial role in India's fightback, contributing a solid 84 as he and Jadeja added 67 runs. Resuming the day at 51/4, India lost their captain Rohit Sharma (10) early, but Rahul stood firm at the other end, bringing up his 17th Test half-century off 85 balls. The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1.